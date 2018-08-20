18-Year-Olds Arrested After Friend Shot, Killed

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Two 18-year-old females have been charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old male in Clarksville.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Sunday at a location on Granny White Road.

Officers said they found the 17-year-old victim dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

An investigation led officials to 18-year-old Nautica Ann Spicer and 18-year-old Kerigan Leann Silverwood.

According to reports, Spicer was allegedly playing with a firearm that was not initially loaded. It was later loaded, which was unknown to Spicer.

She then reportedly pointed it at the 17-year-old and pulled the trigger, resulting in his death.

Silverwood reportedly helped Spicer disassemble the firearm and discard the pieces of it at different locations. Silverwood allegedly drove Spicer to those different places.

Spicer and Silverwood were reportedly friends of the 17-year-old.

Spicer was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $750,000 bond charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence.

Silverwood was also booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond charged with tampering with evidence.