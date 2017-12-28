Metro Police: 19-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 19-year-old, who was arrested in connection with a Nashville shooting, used a teenage girl as his getaway driver, police say.

Officials said Arnold Marks is charged in the December 19 shooting on Ezell Pike.

The victim said he was outside of his workplace when the girl summoned him over to their car.

Marks allegedly got out of the vehicle, pulled a gun, and demanded the victim's money. The victim said he didn't have any and tried to run away, but was shot.

He was treated at an area hospital and was able to identify Marks as the suspect.

It's not clear if the 15-year-old girl has been identified and charged.

Marks faced charges, including attempted robbery and contributing to the delinquently of a minor.