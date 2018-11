Flood Warning issued November 8 at 11:16AM CST expiring November 16 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued November 8 at 11:12AM CST expiring November 12 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued November 6 at 10:33AM CST expiring November 12 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson