Watch Now
News

Actions

19-year-old killed in deadly shooting, car catches fire at the scene

Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 6:46 PM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 19:46:39-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a parking lot of Southern Hills Condos Saturday morning.

Police say the victim arrived at the condo complex at 370 Wallace Road inside his blue Kia sedan and parked behind one of the buildings. He was shot while in the car, which accelerated and crashed into another vehicle.

The Kia’s front tires continued to spin against the concrete until the passenger side rim was exposed. Sparks were emitted, causing the Kia to catch fire.

The fire was reported at 3:25 a.m. NFD personnel removed the victim from the car and extinguished the flames. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials afterwards determined he had been shot.

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous an qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap