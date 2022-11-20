19-year-old killed in deadly shooting, car catches fire at the scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a parking lot of Southern Hills Condos Saturday morning.

Police say the victim arrived at the condo complex at 370 Wallace Road inside his blue Kia sedan and parked behind one of the buildings. He was shot while in the car, which accelerated and crashed into another vehicle.

The Kia’s front tires continued to spin against the concrete until the passenger side rim was exposed. Sparks were emitted, causing the Kia to catch fire.

The fire was reported at 3:25 a.m. NFD personnel removed the victim from the car and extinguished the flames. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials afterwards determined he had been shot.

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous an qualify for a cash reward.