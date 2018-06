ORLINDA, Tenn. - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 19-year-old in Robertson County.

Reports stated the crash happened before 4 p.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of State Highway 52.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Jordan A. Lynch was driving eastbound when he went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Details on the cause of the crash had not been released as the investigation remained ongoing.

Authorities confirmed he was wearing a seat belt.