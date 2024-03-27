1934 Downtown Springfield theater for sale

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — After years of work, a defining part of a middle Tennessee city is now up for sale.

The former Capitol Theater in Springfield was opened in 1934. It closed its doors in 2018.

"Well, this is the main stage," said Gary Bowie, walking through the auditorium. "It has a nice green room behind it. There used to be a screen back there."

Bowie is a business owner and preservationist. After becoming owner of the theater, he's been working on renovations of the place for the past five years.

"I think it's very important to hold on to history," Bowie said. "The concept is for me to preserve something, not to necessarily develop it, but to preserve it. It had good bones. The art deco in the back was covered in plywood. When we tore it all down, that's what we found. I love classic anything."

Now through Avison Young, the theater is for sale, currently listed for $1.5 million.

"We're interviewing perspective buyers," Bowie said. "I think it should be a music venue first and then offered at community service second."

Bowie said certain buildings just speak to him as if asking to be brought back.

"We wanted to try to give it new life," Bowie said of the theater. "We want someone to take on what we started and make it into what we think it should be."