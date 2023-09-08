1988 to now: Clarksville prepares for final Riverfest

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Preparations are underway in Clarksville for what will be the final Riverfest. The music and arts festival has been going since 1988. Some locals are looking forward to what's next.

B's Cheesecakes in downtown Clarksville has rows of frosted, sprinkled, pumpkin-spiced, raspberry drizzled, brownie batter goodness. It's all under the watchful eyes of the queens of cheesecake.

"You just cannot have a cheesecake shop without highlighting the Golden Girls, for sure," laughed owner Bonita Lacey, looking down at some figures of the Golden Girls sitting on a table.

Bonita was was raised in Clarksville, her dad stationed at Fort Campbell. Then in 2012, Bonita began selling cheesecakes in the downtown market.

"People were looking for a place to buy them all the time, so we opened up B's," she said.

It's a place on Riverside Drive, luckily, right across the street from where Clarksville holds its Riverfest. Since 1988, it's been an event for music, arts, food, drinks, and a chance for people to discover downtown businesses like Bonita's.

"It brings those customers who aren't normally down here, and that's what we like to see," Bonita said. "It seems like Riverfest is a gathering point for people. I can't remember when we didn't have Riverfest."

There's been something very enduring about Riverfest. It's been there through a lot of Clarksville history, and it's been something of a uniter. There was a Riverfest in 1999, the year a tornado devastated downtown. There was a Riverfest in 2010, the year of the flood.

"I think we only missed the one year, it was the year of COVID," said Bonita.

This will be the final Riverfest. A representative for Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts told NewsChannel 5 another event is in the works to replace Riverfest, and the Parks and Rec Department is conducting a community-wide survey to see what local residents would like to see.

"What I understand, it's going to be bigger and better," said Bonita.

While this is a goodbye to the known name of Riverfest, Bonita's ready for the crowds brought by what's next, and she'll have cheesecake waiting for them.

The final Riverfest will be held Saturday and Sunday at McGregor Park on Riverside Drive in Clarksville.