1st step of I-40 bridge repair complete; span remains closed

ARDOT/Twitter
A crack found during a routine inspection of the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River has closed the roadway.
Posted at 11:04 PM, May 26, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee transportation officials say the first step toward repairing a crack in a steel beam in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Tennessee and Arkansas has been completed.

Engineers have installed steel plates on each side of the fractured beam to secure the bridge for a permanent fix. The second step involves removing and replacing the cracked beam.

Officials say the bridge cannot reopen until both steps are completed, and the entire project could take months. The I-40 bridge connecting Memphis and the Arkansas city of West Memphis was closed May 11 after inspectors found the crack.

