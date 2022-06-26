NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire broke out at British Woods Apartments in Building R on Saturday around 6:45 p.m.
When firefighting crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming out of the building and early reports indicated that people may be trapped inside.
Crews worked to establish a water supply, attempt an interior attack and conduct a primary search unless conditions only allowed for a defensive attack.
Accoreding to NFD's Kendra Loney, the fire is two-alarm, which calls for extra manpower, resources or equipment to aid with either the extent of the fire or rotating personnel due to weather conditions.