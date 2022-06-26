Watch Now
News

Actions

2-alarm fire breaks out at British Woods Apartments near Nashville airport

fire at british woods apartments
WTVF
fire at british woods apartments
Posted at 7:36 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 20:36:08-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire broke out at British Woods Apartments in Building R on Saturday around 6:45 p.m.

When firefighting crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming out of the building and early reports indicated that people may be trapped inside.

smoke from british woods fire

Crews worked to establish a water supply, attempt an interior attack and conduct a primary search unless conditions only allowed for a defensive attack.

Accoreding to NFD's Kendra Loney, the fire is two-alarm, which calls for extra manpower, resources or equipment to aid with either the extent of the fire or rotating personnel due to weather conditions.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap