NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire broke out at British Woods Apartments in Building R on Saturday around 6:45 p.m.

When firefighting crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming out of the building and early reports indicated that people may be trapped inside.

WTVF

Crews worked to establish a water supply, attempt an interior attack and conduct a primary search unless conditions only allowed for a defensive attack.

Accoreding to NFD's Kendra Loney, the fire is two-alarm, which calls for extra manpower, resources or equipment to aid with either the extent of the fire or rotating personnel due to weather conditions.