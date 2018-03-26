2 Arrested For Breaking Into Meharry Boulevard Home

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two men were placed behind bars after breaking into home in North Nashville.
Laron Saunders and Decardo Bean have been charged with aggravated burglary and evading arrest.
Police were called to a home on Meharry Boulevard after someone saw two men climbing through a window.
The burglars then jumped out of the opposite side of the house and took off. After a short chase, officers caught up with Saunders and Bean.
They later admitted to breaking into the home.