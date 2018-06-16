2 Arrested In Shooting Outside Lebanon Walmart

LEBANON, Tenn. - Two men have been charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault following a shooting outside a Lebanon Walmart.

The crime happened on May 29 when the victim said he and his friend were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart.

Another vehicle with two men inside pulled up, and the passenger fired one round from a single shot shotgun at the victim.

The victim was hit in the back of his head. He was taken to Tennova Hospital where police responded and discovered he had a non-life threatening injury.

The two suspects were identified as 18-year-old Tyvontez Rasheed Moore and 19-year-old Ian Kyle Fant, both of Lebanon.

Reports stated Moore and the victim reportedly had an ongoing dispute that resulted in the shooting.

Moore and Fant were both charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault. They were arrested Friday and were being held at the Wilson County Jail.