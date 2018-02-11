2 Banks Robbed Within Minutes; Suspect Sought

Light Rain
HI: -°
LO: 49°
A search has been ongoing for a masked man who police said may have robbed two banks in Hendersonville. A SunTrust Bank in the 200 block of East Main Street was robbed just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Just a few minutes later, the Bank of America in the 400 block of West Main Street was robbed.
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - A search has been ongoing for a masked man who police said may have robbed two banks in Hendersonville.
A SunTrust Bank in the 200 block of East Main Street was robbed just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Just a few minutes later, the Bank of America in the 400 block of West Main Street was robbed.
No one was injured, but the suspect did get away with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was wearing a mask, a floppy hat, a tan jacket, and dark-colored pants. He was reportedly driving a 2014 to 2018 black Nissan Sentra.
Anyone with information on either incident has been asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.