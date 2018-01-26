2 Bodies Found At Ashland City Home

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - Two people were found dead at an Ashland City Home by a friend who lived near by.

A man was found outside the home and a woman was found inside the home on the 3200 block of Caldwell Lane in Ashland City.

The friend call 911 and Cheatham County Sheriff's deputies and emergency services responded to the home just before 11 a.m.

Cheatham Criminal Investigators along with the Medical Examiner’s Death investigators arrived to help process the scene.

Officials said they didn't believe there was any danger to the public.