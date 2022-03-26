Watch
2 brush fires break out in Bellevue on Charlotte Pike

WTVF
Nashville firefighters respond to call on July 17, 2020.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Mar 26, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire broke out in Bellevue on Saturday near 7739 Charlotte Pike that began rapidly spreading before it was ultimately stopped.

The large fire developed into two different brush fires after the wind caused it to spread. The Nasvhille Department of Transportation and Tennessee Forrestry team were called in to quell the flames.

Within two hours, the fires were extinguished and firefighting teams worked to put out hot spots.

The Tennessee Forrestry team also helped prevent surrounding areas from burning or catching fire by dampening the area with water cans.

