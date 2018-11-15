2 busted with fake IDs, credit cards in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Two people were busted by Metro Nashville police when they were allegedly caught with a stockpile of fake driver's licenses and credit cards.

Tuesday night, officers were called to one of the long-term lots at the airport due to reports of a car blocking an entrance.

They found Ayana Brown and Chikcizo Mucker in the car. According to an affidavit, they told police that was Brown was renting a car, but officers didn't believe that.

When police asked for their IDs, they both came back with outstanding warrants in Georgia.

Brown allegedly admitted to police she had a fake ID in her purse.

Police arrested her for forgery and did a search. Brown had multiple credit cards and driver's licenses in her waistband.

Mucker then told police that there was an encoder and more cards in the car.

In their initial sweep, police found at least 20 blank cards, a computer with card-skimming software and marijuana.

Combined, the duo faces 31 counts of criminal simulation and four counts of forgery.