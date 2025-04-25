2 bystanders injured in shooting outside Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 600 block of S 5th Street Thursday night.

Metro police officers were called to the apartments for a shooting around 8:10 p.m. and found a juvenile male and an adult female with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Multiple shots were fired outside the complex by unknown suspects, striking the two innocent bystanders who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They have been transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Vehicles outside the apartment complex were also struck by bullets during the shooting.

Metro police officers are continuing to investigate this incident.

