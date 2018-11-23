2 charged after Fayette County officer-involved shooting

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) - Two people have been arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Christopher Dewayne Lee and Jessica Gardner were arrested Thursday night.

Lee faces a number of charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Gardner is charged with theft.

Investigators said Lee walked into an Oakland gas station Thursday morning and took the deposit bag from Gardner, who was the clerk.

A sheriff's deputy and police officer found Lee running in the woods. The three exchanged shots and the deputy was hit. He's recovering Friday morning after surgery.

Lee then ran across the street and allegedly stole a vehicle. He crashed it and was taken into custody.

Investigators said Gardner was aware of the robbery and helped plan it.