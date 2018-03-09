2 Charged In Farmington Subdivision Shooting

Cloudy
Kenneth Hill (left), age 20, and Auctaveon Steele (right), age 20
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Two men have been charged in a shooting that took place in the Farmington Subdivision in Clarksville.
The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Browning Way.
Reports stated a vehicle had crashed into a home after the driver suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a Nashville hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
Friday, authorities confirmed they had arrested 20-year-old Auctaveon Steele and 20-year-old Kenneth Hill for their involvement in the shooting.
According to reports, Hill was charged with attempted criminal homicide. He was being held on a $500,000 bond.
Steele was charged with criminal responsibility/facilitation of a felony and was being held on a $250,000 bond.
The investigation remained active.