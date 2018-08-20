2 Charged With Arson In Rutherford County

ALMAVILLE, Tenn. - Two people have been arrested and charged with arson in Rutherford County.

Authorities said fire crews responded to an outbuilding fire behind a home in the 8100 block of Almaville Road around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

They found the outbuilding engulfed in flames and were able to put it out successfully.

Suspicious circumstances were noticed at the scene, and a fire investigator was called out. The fire was ruled an arson.

Eyewitness statements and evidence led investigators to two suspects who were arrested and charged with arson. Their identities were not released.