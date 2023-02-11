2 critically injured in Murfreesboro crash, flown to hospital

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were seriously injured in a collision Friday afternoon in Murfreesboro.

The crash happened in front of Right Price Auto Sales in the 5200 block of NW Broad Street around 12:55 p.m., according to Murfreesboro police.

A preliminary investigation into the crash determined that the driver of a Dodge Charger was headed east on NW Broad Street when he collided with a box truck that was exiting the Right Price car lot in an attempt to cross the median and make a left turn.

Investigators believe that speed is a potential factor in the cause of this crash.

Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services crews treated two male drivers at the scene, both of whom were taken to the hospital by a Life Flight helicopter with critical injuries.

The condition of both drivers is currently unknown.

Murfreesboro police's Fatal Accident Crash Team responded to the scene because of the severity of the injuries to the drivers involved.

NE Broad Street was opened after being closed for hours while investigators worked the scene. The investigation into this collision continues.