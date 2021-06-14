2 dead, 1 injured in Smith County car crash

ELMWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A car crash in Smith county left two people dead and one more injured early Sunday morning.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident took place around 3:20 a.m. on Sullivan Bend Road.

Police say in a preliminary report that 28-year-old Justin Hickman ran the car off the left side of the road, then re-entered and ran off the right side down an embankment into a tree.

Faith Hickman, 25, and Nicholas Howard, 32, were both in the car with him during the accident.

Both passengers died while Justin survived with injuries.

According to the report, neither of the two passengers wore seat belts.

Charges are not yet known, according to THP, until an investigation is complete.