Watch Now
News

Actions

2 dead in shooting following argument

Rosa L Parks Shooting 1027
WTVF
Rosa L Parks Shooting 1027
Posted at 3:16 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 16:16:30-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are dead after a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to Metro Police, two individuals got into an argument near a housing complex in the 1400 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

Officials say that the individuals pushed each other before the shooting took place. Both individuals shot at one another during the incident.

No information on the identities of the individuals or the cause of the argument is available at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article as more information is released.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens