2 dead in shooting following argument

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are dead after a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to Metro Police, two individuals got into an argument near a housing complex in the 1400 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

Officials say that the individuals pushed each other before the shooting took place. Both individuals shot at one another during the incident.

No information on the identities of the individuals or the cause of the argument is available at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article as more information is released.