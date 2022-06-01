2 die on Tennessee lakes during Memorial Day weekend

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One woman died while swimming and another woman died in a boating crash in separate incidents on Tennessee lakes during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, officials said.

Madison Taylor, 19, entered Watts Bar Lake to swim but did not resurface Monday evening, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.

Officers used a remotely operated vehicle to find the body of Taylor, of Rhea County, officials said.

The agency also said the body of Samantha Jo Hess, 23, was recovered after a crash between a deck boat and a personal watercraft she was riding on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County on Monday. Hess died at a hospital.

A man who was operating the personal watercraft was seriously injured, officials said. No one on the deck boat was injured. The crash was under investigation Tuesday.

The deaths increased the total number of fatalities on Tennessee waterways this year to 12, the agency said.

