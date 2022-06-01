Watch
News

Actions

2 die on Tennessee lakes during Memorial Day weekend

AM AARON TWRA BOATING_WATER SAFETY VO.transfer_frame_404.jpeg
WTVF
Historically, Memorial Day Weekend has been the unofficial start of boating season in the Volunteer State, and two of the busiest lakes are Old Hickory and Percy Priest Lake.
AM AARON TWRA BOATING_WATER SAFETY VO.transfer_frame_404.jpeg
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 11:39:22-04

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One woman died while swimming and another woman died in a boating crash in separate incidents on Tennessee lakes during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, officials said.

Madison Taylor, 19, entered Watts Bar Lake to swim but did not resurface Monday evening, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.

Officers used a remotely operated vehicle to find the body of Taylor, of Rhea County, officials said.

The agency also said the body of Samantha Jo Hess, 23, was recovered after a crash between a deck boat and a personal watercraft she was riding on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County on Monday. Hess died at a hospital.

A man who was operating the personal watercraft was seriously injured, officials said. No one on the deck boat was injured. The crash was under investigation Tuesday.

The deaths increased the total number of fatalities on Tennessee waterways this year to 12, the agency said.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap