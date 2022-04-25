Watch
2 dogs killed in a DeKalb County house fire

Posted at 9:12 PM, Apr 24, 2022
DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Earlier today, two dogs were killed in a house fire in DeKalb County.

At 11:37 a.m., DeKalb County Fire was dispatched to the house fire on Lakeview Drive. Firefighters and the Tennessee Division of Forestry worked to contain the house fire that had also spread to surrounding wooded areas.

The fire department said the homeowners were not home but the house, contents, and two dogs were lost in the fire. There was a total of thirteen acres of woodland burned and four other structures threatened.

