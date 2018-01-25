Lockdown Lifted In Hopkinsville After Possible Threat

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - According to police, a lockdown has been lifted at all schools in the Hopkinsville school district.

The lockdown on Thursday was due to an anonymous threat that had been called into the police department; however, the nature of the threat was not released.

The initial lockdown was in place at Hopkinsville High School and Hopkinsville Middle School. Police said they cleared both schools, and students were safe.

Shortly after the search, police told the district to put every school on lockdown as a precaution.

They investigated the threat and discovered it was unfounded, lifting the lockdown. Further details were not immediately available.