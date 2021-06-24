2 in critical condition following crash that caused semi to hit home off Elm Hill Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people have been taken to the hospital following a crash on Elm Hill Pike that caused a semi to slam into a home on Thursday afternoon. Two of the people are in critical condition, according to Metro police.

At least five vehicles were involved, including a semi that hit the garage of a home on the corner of Elm Hill Pike and Wanda Drive.

Metro police are still working to determine what caused the crash and limited information has been released.

Family members of the woman who owns the home told NewsChannel 5 the woman was sitting on the back porch of the home when the semi hit the garage and she was not injured.