Watch Now
News

Actions

2 injured in Clarksville crash involving motorcycle

Providence Boulevard crash 2-6-23 for web.jpeg
Clarksville Police Department
Providence Boulevard crash 2-6-23 for web.jpeg
Posted at 9:51 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 22:52:24-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Providence Boulevard in Clarksville Monday night.

The collision happened around 7:20 p.m. near Plum Street, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Both lanes of traffic on Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street had to be shut down as a result of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken by a Life Flight helicopter to a Nashville hospital and the driver of the vehicle was taken to Tennova Healthcare by EMS. The severity of the injuries for each person involved in this collision are unknown.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are working the scene, says the police department. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap