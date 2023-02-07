2 injured in Clarksville crash involving motorcycle

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Providence Boulevard in Clarksville Monday night.

The collision happened around 7:20 p.m. near Plum Street, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Both lanes of traffic on Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street had to be shut down as a result of the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken by a Life Flight helicopter to a Nashville hospital and the driver of the vehicle was taken to Tennova Healthcare by EMS. The severity of the injuries for each person involved in this collision are unknown.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are working the scene, says the police department. The cause of the collision is under investigation.