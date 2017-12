NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A fire in Nashville left two men injured. The fire was reported at Parthenon Towers in the 300 block of 28th Avenue North.

Fire trucks responded to the scene after 5 p.m. Thursday. Authorities confirmed two male contractors were injured.

One man was in critical condition, and the second had non-critical injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

No residents were injured in the fire. The investigation remained ongoing.