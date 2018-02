NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two people were injured in a shooting on North 9th Street.

The shooting happened in the 700 block around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Details on the shooting were limited. Authorities confirmed two victims were injured and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in unknown condition. One victim was reportedly shot in the collar bone area, and the second victim was shot once in each leg.

Police said suspect information was unknown as the investigation remained ongoing.