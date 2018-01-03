2 Injured In Stabbing On Towneship Road

10:34 AM, Jan 3, 2018

Two people were injured in a stabbing in Antioch, and authorities said the incident was possibly domestic. Details of the stabbing had not been released, but authorities confirmed it took place at a home in the 3300 block of Towneship Road early Wednesday morning.

Police said the two people who were injured were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple people inside the home were being questioned about the stabbing on Wednesday.

The investigation remained ongoing.

