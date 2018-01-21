2 Injured In Waffle House Parking Lot Shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - A shooting in Springfield left two people with non-critical injuries.

The shooting happened around 2:31 a.m. Saturday in a Waffle House parking lot.

Reports stated one of the victims was taken to Northcrest Medical Center before being transferred to Skyline Medical Center. That victim was treated and released.

A second victim went to Northcrest Medical Center for a non-life threatening injury and was also released.

Detectives said they’re following leads. Anyone with information has been asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422 or Crime Stoppers at 615-382-3799.