2 Injured In Waffle House Parking Lot Shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - A shooting in Springfield left two people with non-critical injuries.
The shooting happened around 2:31 a.m. Saturday in a Waffle House parking lot.
Reports stated one of the victims was taken to Northcrest Medical Center before being transferred to Skyline Medical Center. That victim was treated and released.
A second victim went to Northcrest Medical Center for a non-life threatening injury and was also released.
Detectives said they’re following leads. Anyone with information has been asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422 or Crime Stoppers at 615-382-3799.