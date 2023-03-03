Watch Now
2 masked burglars break into vehicles at warehouse, shoot at delivery driver

Amazon burglary shooting pic 1.jpg
Metro police
Posted at 8:49 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 21:49:21-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police detectives are attempting to identify two burglars who broke into multiple vehicles and shot at an Amazon delivery driver at a warehouse Wednesday afternoon.

The two suspects were wearing masks and burglarizing vehicles in a warehouse parking lot in the 700 block of Myatt Drive around 5 p.m.

One of the suspects fired a shot at a delivery driver who attempted to stop them when the driver saw his work vehicle had been broken out. The delivery driver had a non-life-threatening graze wound to his wrist.

The suspects also broke into three other vehicles and fled the scene in a black Ford Fusion sedan.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

