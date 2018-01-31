2 Metro Students Arrested For Carrying Guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - In separate incidents, two students at Metro Nashville Public Schools were taken into custody for carrying a gun on campus.

A 17-year-old tenth grader was seen leaving the campus of Stratford High School Tuesday morning. He came back around 10 a.m. and was stopped by administrators.

They asked him if he had any contraband, and he told them there was a gun in his bag. After a search, they found a nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol with nine bullets in the magazine. There was not a round in the chamber.

He told them someone gave him the weapon and added he was carrying it for protection.

In the second case, a 15-year-old ninth grader at Pearl Cohn High School was arrested Tuesday morning after he ran from the school resource officer outside.

The school's surveillance system showed the student concealing something near the entrance to the football stadium.

Officials said that item was a loaded nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol with eight rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

The student told officials he bought the gun on the street to carry for protection.

Both students were taken to juvenile detention.

MNPS officials released the following statement regarding the incidents:

"[Tuesday], staff at Pearl-Cohn High School observed suspicious activity by one of its students on the football field. The SRO reacted quickly finding a loaded gun in that same location. The SRO immediately reviewed security footage which lead him to a 15-year-old male student whom was immediately taken into custody. Metro Schools appreciates the ongoing assistance of MNPD through its SROs to ensure our campuses remain safe for all students. MNPS will provide whatever assistance is needed in this investigation. In addition to any possible criminal charges, bringing a weapon on school property is a zero-tolerance offense.



A staff member at Stratford High School observed a 17-year-old male student who had left campus and returned. Upon being questioned by that staff member, the student confessed to having a loaded gun in his backpack. The SRO was called and the student was taken into custody. We appreciate the Stratford staff and SRO for acting swiftly and appropriately to ensure the safety of Stratford students and staff."