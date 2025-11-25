2-month-old safely recovered in Nashville after Amber Alert in Georgia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 2-month-old child who was taken from Clayton County, Georgia, on Tuesday, prompting an AMBER Alert, was safely recovered by Metro Nashville Police Department officers, and the child's father was taken into custody.

The child was identified by Metro police as Roman Williams, and the suspect, Tariq Williams, 25, is in custody as a fugitive, facing charges in Georgia of kidnapping, false imprisonment and theft.

The recovery and arrest happened in a store parking lot on Nolensville Pike near the Williamson County line, according to Metro police.

