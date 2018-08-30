2 More Plead Guilty In 13-Year-Old's Drive-By Shooting Death

LEBANON, Tenn. - The two suspects remaining in the shooting death of 13-year-old C’Asia Patton have pleaded guilty in court in Wilson County.

Patton was shot in a drive-by shooting in 2015 as she slept inside her grandmother’s home. She died days later at the hospital.

Both 26-year-old Timothy Lorenzo Wade Jr., of Lebanon, and 21-year-old Marvin Andre Bryant, of Goodlettsville, accepted plea agreements.

The two pleaded guilty to facilitation of second-degree murder. The move closed the case that’s more than three years old.

According to reports, as an offender with some criminal history, Wade will serve a 15-year sentence. Bryant will serve 12 years as an offender with no criminal history.

Officials said Bryant will serve his sentence consecutively. He also has other convictions in Davidson County.

In July, 23-year-old Joseph Hendry, of Nashville, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Reports stated he admitted to firing the shot that killed Patton.

Hendry was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.