2 Nashville Pilots Take On ‘The Air Race Classic,' An All-Female Air Race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - For more than four decades, pilots have have entered the Air Race Classic. It's an annual transcontinental air race for female aviators.

"I just started flying last year," said pilot Paige Kessler. "Most people don't believe it. They're like 'I can't believe you're female pilot.'"

But Kessler and her friend, Mariah Ferber, not only fly planes, they're ready to race.

"I just found out about the race in January or February," said Kessler. "Since then, I've been building hours and getting ready for the big day."

The route is more than 2,200 miles and takes several days to complete.

"I think there are 55 other teams racing," she said.

The pair will start in Sweetwater, Texas and head to Fryeburg, Maine.

Kessler says the hardest part about flying is landing.

"Just getting the courage to go up there by yourself," she said.

Still she can't wait for take-off and says more women need to get their wings.

"Definitely don't hesitate. There's a lack of female pilots. They need more."

The race takes place from June 19 to June 22. You can track their progress and find out more information here.