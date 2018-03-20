2 Officers Injured During Chase, Arrest Of Suspect
LA VERGNE, Tenn. - Two La Vergne Police officers were injured during a foot chase and arrest of a suspect.
It happened Monday when officers arrested 26-year-old Majibu Kisesa.
According to officials, the officers approached Kisesa when he was sitting in his car on Centrepoint Way. He tried to get away when the officers tried to get him out of the vehicle and take him into custody.
Both officers were injured during the struggle - one with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.
Despite being injured, the second officer, who suffered minor injuries, chased down the suspect and took him into custody. After the arrest, the officer was transported to the hospital.
Kisesa, a Nashville resident, was released from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on
$23,500 bond. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest.