2 people arrested in Columbia for aggravated grocery store robbery

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were arrested by Columbia police on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for the aggravated robbery at La Superior Bakery & Grocery on 2213 Carmack Boulevard.

According to a Columbia Police Department public release, two men entered the store with a firearm and assaulted a store clerk while taking money from the register, and then fled.

The victim was transported to Maury Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

The responding officers identified and located the vehicle as it fled the scene traveling north of Carmack Boulevard. Officers pursued the vehicle a short distance to Cemetery Avenue, where the vehicle ran off the roadway and came to rest on its side.

Officers secured a perimeter around the crash site, and began to negotiate the surrender of the two men. Fifteen minutes later, the vehicle caught fire and both were taken safely into custody.

At the time of their arrest, neither of the two had any form of ID on them, and both refused to cooperate or provide a statement or information of their positive identity.

Both men are being held without bond at Maury County Jail pending positive identification.

Anyone with additional information that can help the investigation is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip email to safetips@columbiaTN.com.

