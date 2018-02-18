2 Rescued From Swift Water In Dickson County

Cloudy
Courtesy: Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department
DICKSON, Tenn. - A man and woman were saved from the top of their vehicle that was submerged in flood waters in Dickson County.
Officials with Dickson County Fire and Rescue said the incident happened in the area of Sam Hollow Road on Garners Creek on Saturday.
When crews arrived at the scene, they spotted the man and woman on top of their truck in the middle of swift water.
Authorities used safety vests and rope throw bags to get to the victims and pull them to shore.
No injuries were reported from the incident.