2 seriously injured in roll-over crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — First responders had to extract three people from a car after a rollover accident in Smith County Sunday morning.

Two patients were transported to medical facilities for serious injuries. One other patient was transported for evaluation as well.

A cat was also in the vehicle and the Sheriff's Department carried to one of the local vets so it could be cared for until the owners are able to retrieve it.

Smith Co Rescue, New Middleton Fire, Smith EMS & law enforcement responded to the incident.