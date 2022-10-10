Watch Now
News

Actions

2 seriously injured in roll-over crash in Smith County

Picture of car involved in roll-over accident
Smith County Rescue Squad
Picture of car involved in roll-over accident
Picture of car involved in roll-over accident
Posted at 9:03 PM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 22:03:16-04

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF)  — First responders had to extract three people from a car after a rollover accident in Smith County Sunday morning.

Two patients were transported to medical facilities for serious injuries. One other patient was transported for evaluation as well.

A cat was also in the vehicle and the Sheriff's Department carried to one of the local vets so it could be cared for until the owners are able to retrieve it.

Smith Co Rescue, New Middleton Fire, Smith EMS & law enforcement responded to the incident.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap