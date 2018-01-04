2 Sought In Clarksville Vape Store Burglary

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary in Clarksville.

The incident was reported around 4:45 a.m. December 31 at Pro Vapor on Tiny Town Road.

Clarksville Police said they took an undisclosed amount of money from the business.

One of the suspects was seen on surveillance video inside the store.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Neagos at 931-648-0656, extension 5537, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously here.