2 teens arrested for stolen Honda Accord, possession of firearms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teens, armed with stolen guns, were arrested Friday night after running away from a stolen Honda Accord.

The car was reported stolen from Andrew Rucker Lane on Tuesday. The keys had been left inside.

Violent Crimes Division detectives, with assistance from the Metro Nashville Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter pilots, found Maurianna Adams, 15, and a 16-year-old boy at a Stonegate Drive residence.

When the teens left the building, they tried to get away in the stolen Accord but were successfully stopped by a spike strip. After the car came to a halt a short distance later, the two took off running.

Detectives saw that the boy was armed with a small rifle-style firearm and they told him to drop it. He ran, but was caught. The gun he'd been carrying was found discarded nearby.

Adams was also arrested, in possession of a pistol at the time. Both recovered guns were reported stolen by an acquaintance of hers.

In an interview, Adams admitted she was involved in an armed hold-up of a woman on Harbor Lights Drive on Thursday. The woman had been out in her yard and chosen at random.

Adams was charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery.