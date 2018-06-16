2 Teens Arrested In Hendersonville Vehicle Burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested after they were spotted by officers allegedly committing burglaries.

An official with the Hendersonville Police Department was patrolling in the 1000 block of West Main Street Saturday and interrupted two burglaries in progress.

One of the teens was detained by the officer. The second suspect ran to a vehicle nearby and fled from the scene.

Authorities tried to stop the teen who fled, but they were not successful.

Officers determined two vehicles had been burglarized at the scene. It was also determined that the vehicle the teen fled in was stolen from Nashville. That vehicle was later found in the 2900 block of Branch Court in Nashville. The teen who fled was also arrested at a home in that area, and a second stolen vehicle was found there, as well.

The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of burglary, theft over $10,000, and curfew violation. He was being held at the Sumner County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The 17-year-old was also being held at the Sumner County Juvenile Detention Facility, charged with felony evading arrest, two counts of burglary, theft over $10,000, and curfew violation.

Anyone with information on this crime or others has been asked to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.