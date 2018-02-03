2 Teens, Baby Missing From Bowling Green, Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Authorities in Warren County, Kentucky said they’re searching for two missing teens and a baby.

Reports stated two foster children, identified as 17-year-old Amber Smith and 15-year-old Jasmine Davis, left a home in the 200 block of Countrywood Place in Bowling Green on foot sometime before 11 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said the two also allegedly took Davis’ child, one-year-old Mya Davis.

Deputies searched for the three in that area. It’s believed they may have been aided by an unknown person in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been urged to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.