2 teens charged with carjacking and vehicle theft

Posted at 5:39 PM, May 22, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Violent Crimes Division detectives arrested Detynn Smith and Alan Beverly, both 18, for their involvement in carjacking a woman’s Chevrolet Malibu after threatening her 8-year-old son at gunpoint.

Police say the victim had gone into a Jefferson Street market around 8:30 p.m. when the passenger of a Ford F-150 pickup truck got out and approached the Malibu, threatening the child with a pistol and pushing him out of the car.

Detectives located the stolen Malibu at Walmart, 3458 Dickerson Pike. Smith and Beverly fled on foot but were quickly apprehended. Smith tossed a pistol which was recovered. A BB gun, altered to look like a real handgun, was recovered from Beverly. The Ford F-150 pickup truck, which had been reported stolen from a 4th Avenue South car dealer in February, was also recovered.

Smith and Beverly are both charged with carjacking, evading arrest, and vehicle theft. They are being held in lieu of $112,000 bond each. Their photos are being withheld pending potential lineups.

