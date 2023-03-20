Watch Now
2 teens dead, infant injured in single-vehicle car crash in Lebanon

Posted at 2:44 PM, Mar 20, 2023
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenagers are dead and an infant is injured after a single-vehicle car crash on Old Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon.

The Tennesee Highway Patrol reports that the crash took place at 12:52 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say that Toby Lackey, 19, was driving north in a 2008 Saturn Astra near Old Murfreesboro Road when he overcorrected on a right curve. The Astra crossed the centerline and hit an embankment before striking a tree.

The Astra came to a stop on the left side of the road after hitting the tree.

Both Lackey and Cali Minor, 19, a passenger inside the vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

An infant in the vehicle was injured in the accident. No information on the condition of the child is available at this time.

