2 Teens Killed, 2 Injured In Dickson County Crash
DICKSON, Tenn. - Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Dickson County that left two others injured.
The wreck happened at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Tidwell Switch Road.
Details of the cause of the crash have not yet been released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Officials said the wreck involved a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Michael T. Fitch, of Bon Aqua. He was injured in the crash. His condition was unknown.
Authorities confirmed 17-year-old Layton Woodard and 17-year-old William Howard, both from Lyles, were killed in the crash. A 15-year-old female was injured. Her condition has not been released by officials.
According to posts on social media, the teens who were killed were students at East Hickman High School. Authorities have not confirmed that information.
The investigation remained active and ongoing.