2 Teens Shot At Willow Pointe Apartments

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Two teens were shot in Antioch, and one was listed in critical condition.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of Willow Pointe Apartments in the 1100 block of Hickory Hollow Terrace around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Reports stated a 15-year-old was shot three times in the back, and a 16-year-old was shot once in the foot.
The 15-year-old was in critical condition, but doctors said they expect he will survive.
Authorities said the 15-year-old was not able to be interviewed. The 16-year-old was reportedly uncooperative and only said the suspect was male.
The motive for the shooting was unknown. The investigation continued.