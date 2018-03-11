2 Teens Shot At Willow Pointe Apartments

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 5:01PM CDT expiring March 12 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Allen, Barren, Bourbon, Clinton, Cumberland, Franklin, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nicholas, Oldham, Russell, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Trimble, Warren

Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 5:01PM CDT expiring March 12 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Boyle, Breckinridge, Butler, Casey, Edmonson, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Larue, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Ohio, Taylor

Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 5:01PM CDT expiring March 12 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Anderson, Bullitt, Clark, Fayette, Jessamine, Meade, Mercer, Nelson, Washington, Woodford

Flood Advisory issued March 11 at 4:49PM CDT expiring March 12 at 4:49AM CDT in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 4:29PM CDT expiring March 12 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Perry, Pike

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 4:29PM CDT expiring March 12 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: McCreary, Wayne

Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 4:29PM CDT expiring March 12 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Estill, Jackson, Lee, Powell, Rockcastle, Wolfe

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 4:29PM CDT expiring March 12 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Bath, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Fleming, Laurel, Magoffin, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Owsley, Pulaski, Rowan

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 2:43PM CDT expiring March 12 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Macon, Montgomery, Overton, Pickett, Robertson, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wilson

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 2:06PM CDT expiring March 12 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Blount, Carter, Cocke, Greene, Johnson, Sevier, Unicoi

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 1:38PM CDT expiring March 12 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Calloway, Christian, Fulton, Todd, Trigg

Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 1:38PM CDT expiring March 12 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, McLean, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Union, Webster

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 1:21PM CDT expiring March 12 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Gibson, Henry, Obion, Weakley

Areal Flood Warning issued March 11 at 1:09PM CDT expiring March 12 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Calloway, Graves, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall, Trigg

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 12:34PM CDT expiring March 12 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Fleming

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 12:34PM CDT expiring March 12 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Martin, Perry

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 12:34PM CDT expiring March 12 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Franklin, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Nicholas, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Trimble

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 12:34PM CDT expiring March 12 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Bullitt, Clark, Clinton, Cumberland, Fayette, Jessamine, Logan, Meade, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Russell, Simpson, Spencer, Warren, Washington, Woodford

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 12:34PM CDT expiring March 12 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Harlan, Leslie, Letcher, Pike

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 12:34PM CDT expiring March 12 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Bath, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Laurel, Magoffin, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Owsley, Pulaski, Rowan

Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 12:34PM CDT expiring March 12 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Boyle, Breckinridge, Butler, Casey, Edmonson, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Larue, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Ohio, Taylor

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 11:49AM CDT expiring March 12 at 5:05PM CDT in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 11:24AM CDT expiring March 16 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 11:24AM CDT expiring March 17 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 11:24AM CDT expiring March 18 at 10:12AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 11:24AM CDT expiring March 19 at 4:48AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 11:12AM CDT expiring March 13 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 10:17AM CDT expiring March 16 at 2:00PM CDT in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 10:17AM CDT expiring March 18 at 10:36PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 10:17AM CDT expiring March 15 at 8:30AM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Union

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 10:17AM CDT expiring March 18 at 8:12AM CDT in effect for: Livingston, McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 10:17AM CDT expiring March 15 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 10:17AM CDT expiring March 13 at 12:15PM CDT in effect for: Henderson, Union

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 10:17AM CDT expiring March 18 at 9:34AM CDT in effect for: McCracken

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 10:17AM CDT expiring March 14 at 4:20PM CDT in effect for: Union

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 10:17AM CDT expiring March 19 at 10:00PM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 10:13AM CDT expiring March 17 at 8:12AM CDT in effect for: Fulton

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 9:38AM CDT expiring March 16 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued March 11 at 9:38AM CDT expiring March 16 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Muhlenberg

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 4:16AM CDT expiring March 12 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, McLean, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union, Webster

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 3:41AM CDT expiring March 12 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Bath, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wolfe

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 3:28AM CDT expiring March 12 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Johnson, Unicoi

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 3:28AM CDT expiring March 12 at 11:00PM CDT in effect for: Blount, Cocke, Greene, Sevier

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 1:59AM CST expiring March 12 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Casey, Clark, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Fayette, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Jessamine, Larue, Lincoln, Logan, Madison, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Ohio, Russell, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Warren, Washington, Woodford

Winter Storm Watch issued March 10 at 8:40PM CST expiring March 12 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Carter, Johnson, Unicoi

Flood Warning issued March 10 at 6:55PM CST expiring March 19 at 4:48AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 10 at 6:55PM CST expiring March 17 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 10 at 6:55PM CST expiring March 16 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 10 at 6:55PM CST expiring March 18 at 10:12AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 7 at 11:06AM CST expiring March 16 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:13PM CST expiring March 16 at 1:05AM CDT in effect for: Livingston

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:07PM CST expiring March 18 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:07PM CST expiring March 18 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:07PM CST expiring March 17 at 4:30AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:07PM CST expiring March 16 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:07PM CST expiring March 19 at 2:34PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:07PM CST expiring March 16 at 3:00PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:07PM CST expiring March 19 at 2:34PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 9:07PM CST expiring March 17 at 4:30AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 1:19PM CST expiring March 12 at 6:34PM CDT in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 1:19PM CST expiring March 12 at 6:34PM CDT in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 11:02AM CST expiring March 16 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Fulton

Flood Warning issued March 6 at 11:02AM CST expiring March 16 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Fulton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 18 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 18 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 19 at 5:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 17 at 4:30PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 20 at 5:08AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 17 at 4:30PM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 20 at 5:08AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued March 2 at 12:43PM CST expiring March 19 at 5:00PM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 15 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 16 at 4:54PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 16 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 16 at 4:54PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 15 at 2:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 15 at 4:54AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 15 at 4:54AM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 26 at 7:38PM CST expiring March 16 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 16 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 16 at 10:30AM CDT in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 15 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 14 at 2:40PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 15 at 8:00AM CDT in effect for: Shelby

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 16 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 16 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 25 at 12:28PM CST expiring March 14 at 2:40PM CDT in effect for: Lake

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton