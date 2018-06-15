2 Teens Sought For Attempted Murder In Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Goodlettsville have asked the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex.

The incident happened at 7:48 p.m. Thursday at the Retreat at Dry Creek apartments.

Police said two suspects began shooting at two people in a vehicle. More than 30 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

According to investigators, Jovontavius Farmer and Madison Wright, both 18, have been identified as suspects in the case. They’re wanted for attempted criminal homicide.

Both should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Stephen Hodges at 615-851-2219/615-210-7242 or email at shodges@goodlettsville.gov.

