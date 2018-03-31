2-Vehicle Crash In Milton Kills 3

5:27 PM, Mar 31, 2018
MILTON, Tenn. - Three people were killed in a crash on Lascassas Pike in Milton.

Rutherford County officials, as well as authorities with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Milton Street.

Details on the crash had not been released. Authorities confirmed two vehicles were involved. A man in one vehicle was killed, and a man and woman in another vehicle also passed away.

The roadway remained closed in both directions as crews investigated at the scene.

